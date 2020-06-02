The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to organise a camp for contracted cricketers in the second half of June. Speaking to Times Now, the BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated the board is planning to conduct the camps after the government allowed certain relaxations. He added all developments are being monitored closely in a bid to resume the sport.

Quote BCCI hopeful of conducting the camp in June

"Once we are sure that we can get the players to one particular venue, we will. We are hopeful that in the second half of June, a camp will be possible if things keep on improving and especially with travel restrictions being eased," said Dhumal.

Venue NCA could host the isolation camp

While there is no clarity on the venue, Dhumal revealed the National Cricket Academy (NCA) may host the isolation camp. "National Cricket Academy (NCA) is studying the guidelines given by the state governments and we are discussing all possibilities, like potential venues and travel," he said. He added, "We have shortlisted venues, NCA is one, rest options being discussed."

Training Players are looking to train on ground

In the recently released ICC guidelines, the bowlers have been given a training regime of minimum 5-6 weeks. Dhumal said returning to action will be a challenge for players. "Those staying in flats and apartments are finding it very difficult to train but there are some who have the option of running. Everyone is looking forward to playing on the ground now," Dhumal concluded.

Tours No clarity on India's future tours

As per recent reports, India could play three T20Is against South Africa in August. Previously, Sri Lanka also expressed interest in hosting India for a series. However, the BCCI has refrained from discussing the fate of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). Dhumal reiterated there is no clarity yet, regarding Team India's upcoming white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Quote 'Impossible to decide the fate of tours'