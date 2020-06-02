Last updated on Jun 02 2020, 12:27 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to organise a camp for contracted cricketers in the second half of June.
Speaking to Times Now, the BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated the board is planning to conduct the camps after the government allowed certain relaxations.
He added all developments are being monitored closely in a bid to resume the sport.
"Once we are sure that we can get the players to one particular venue, we will. We are hopeful that in the second half of June, a camp will be possible if things keep on improving and especially with travel restrictions being eased," said Dhumal.
While there is no clarity on the venue, Dhumal revealed the National Cricket Academy (NCA) may host the isolation camp.
"National Cricket Academy (NCA) is studying the guidelines given by the state governments and we are discussing all possibilities, like potential venues and travel," he said.
He added, "We have shortlisted venues, NCA is one, rest options being discussed."
In the recently released ICC guidelines, the bowlers have been given a training regime of minimum 5-6 weeks.
Dhumal said returning to action will be a challenge for players.
"Those staying in flats and apartments are finding it very difficult to train but there are some who have the option of running. Everyone is looking forward to playing on the ground now," Dhumal concluded.
As per recent reports, India could play three T20Is against South Africa in August.
Previously, Sri Lanka also expressed interest in hosting India for a series.
However, the BCCI has refrained from discussing the fate of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).
Dhumal reiterated there is no clarity yet, regarding Team India's upcoming white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka and South Africa.
"The Sri Lanka series is part of the FTP. The South African board approached us some time back. We told them we would look into it as it is not possible to say yes or no right now," Dhumal had said.
