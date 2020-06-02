Last updated on Jun 02 2020, 06:05 pm
Written byParth Dhall ·
West Indian opener Chris Gayle voiced his opinion on the 'racism' row as protests continue to escalate in United States, following George Floyd's death.
The 40-year-old took to social media, extending support to black people around the globe.
Gayle revealed that he has also faced racial remarks in the game of cricket, throughout his career.
Here is what he wrote on Instagram.
"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own!" Gayle wrote.
Gayle's recent comments reflected the widespread anger over the death of George Floyd.
Last week, a white cop Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck.
Floyd was declared dead at a hospital, soon after.
The incident sparked violent protests in Minneapolis before spreading to other parts of rural and urban America.
Shortly after the incident, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Meanwhile, overnight curfews were imposed in several cities, with the protests turning violent across United States.
Gayle also opened up on racism in cricket.
"I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," he said.
He added, "Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud."
Besides Gayle, a number of sports personalities have also raised voice against the issue.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and NBA star LeBron James mourned mourned Floyd's death on social media.
In Bundesliga, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho revealed the message 'Justice for George Floyd' on his jersey during the match against Paderborn.
Sancho's teammate Hakimi lifted his jersey to deliver the same message.
