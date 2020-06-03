The Serie A 2019-20 season is set to return on June 20 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. 12 rounds of fixtures are to be played. Earlier, the Italian top-flight was was suspended on March 9. Ahead of football's resumption in Italy, we present the key numbers of the Serie A 2019-20 season.

Points Juventus and Lazio are separated by just two points

Juventus top of the standings after 26 matches in Serie A. The defending champions have 63 points. Meanwhile, Lazio are placed second (62 points). Lazio (37) are well ahead of Juventus (26) in terms of goal difference. Lazio have scored 70 goals and conceded just 23, whereas, Juventus have scored 50 and conceded 24.

Top scorers Ciro Immobile tops the show in terms of scoring

Ciro Immobile was in ruthless form ahead of the season's suspension due to COVID-19. The senior striker will be crucial for Lazio's title challenge. He has scored 27 goals so far to top the scoring chart. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 21 goals under his belt. Notably, these are the only players with 20-plus goals in the Serie A 2019-20 season.

Juventus Juventus eyeing ninth successive Serie A crown

If Juventus win the Serie A 2019-20 title, it will be their 36th honor. Moreover, the Turin giants could also be pocketing a ninth Serie A crown in succession. If Lazio manage to pip Juventus for the title, it will be their third honor. Lazio had last won the competition back in 1999-2000.

Information Luis Alberto has most assists, Donnaruma rules in clean sheets