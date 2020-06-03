Odion Ighalo has vowed to take Manchester United higher after his loan from Shanghai Shenhua was extended. The Nigerian striker is set to stay at Old Trafford until January 31, 2021. Ighalo's loan deal was set to end on May 31 and he was earlier expected to return back to his parent club. However, United managed to convince the Chinese club.

Offer Ighalo is expected to sign a contract offer at Shenhua

Ighalo had initially joined United in a Deadline Day move back in January. The former Watford striker scored four times in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League. Ighalo's current deal at Shenhua runs out in December 2022. The 30-year-old is expected to sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000 a week.

Shenhua Shenhua soften their stance, allow Ighalo to extend loan deal

Earlier, it was reported that Shanghai Shenhua would only agree to extend Ighalo's loan if an obligation to buy was incorporated into the deal. Ighalo would be likely to cost upwards of £20m. With border restrictions potentially preventing Ighalo from returning to China in time for the new season, Shenhua softened their stance and have allowed him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Feelings Ighalo wants to take United 'higher and higher'

Ighalo said he wants to take United higher and higher. "Now I've extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I'm committed as I know, in my head, I'm here until January ending," he said. "I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher."

Quote I'm buzzing and ready to go, says Ighalo

"I'm really happy," Ighalo told the club's official website. "It's a dream for me to be here. I'm buzzing and ready to go. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work."

Manager's comments Hopefully he can finish what he started: Solskjaer on Ighalo