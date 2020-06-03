The Premier League 2019-20 season was suspended back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league is set to now resume behind closed doors from June 17 onwards. Liverpool, who are on the verge of lifting their maiden Premier League crown, have been superb this campaign. We look at the Premier League records Liverpool can set this season.

Most wins Liverpool can set the record for most wins

Liverpool have secured 27 wins out of 29 EPL matches this season. Jurgen Klopp's side need six more victories out of the remaining nine games to set the record for most wins in a single campaign. Manchester City hold the record for most wins (32) in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

Home and away wins Liverpool can clinch most home and away wins

In terms of most home matches won in a single Premier League season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City hold the record (18 wins). Liverpool have won 15 home matches this season and need another four to surpass the trio. They can also set the record for most away wins. With five away games left, Liverpool (12) can surpass City (16).

Records Liverpool can set these records as well

Man United wrapped up a first-place finish with five matches to spare in 2000-01, whereas, Man City equaled that feat in 2017-18. Liverpool can become the first club to win the title with at least six matches in hand. Also, Man City won the EPL title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool are on course to beat that mark.

Information Liverpool can win the most points in a season