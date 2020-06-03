England skipper Joe Root could miss the first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl next month. Reportedly, Root's wife is due to give birth to their second child at the start of July. ECB recently released the schedule of Test series, which is subject to government clearance. As per the schedule, the series opener will begin on July 8. Here is more.

Ben Stokes Stokes to lead in Root's absence

England's vice-captain Ben Stokes is likely to lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root. Although Stokes has only captained in Under-17 cricket, he will be the obvious choice to spearhead England in the first Test against West Indies. He has already been a match-winner for England across formats, having sealed victories single-handedly. The 2019 Headingley Test is a classic example.

Quote Root hails leadership skills of Stokes

"I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain and as a leader is he sets the example, the way he goes about his training, the way he stands up in different scenarios with bat," said Root.

Leadership 'Stokes could lead the side well'

Root added that Stokes knows how to get the best out of players. "He drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him. I think that's a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job," he added.

Information The proposed schedule of Test series

The series opener will be played at the Ageas Bowl from July 8-12, while the Emirates Old Trafford will host the second (July 16-20) and third Test (24-28). However, the schedule will be subject to government clearance.

Ben Stokes Stokes headlined the 2019 season