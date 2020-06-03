The 2020 Formula 1 season is set to start in Austria on July 5. It will be the first of a run of eight races in Europe. F1 teams have also been urged to make use of their reserves should any of their lead drivers test positive for coronavirus once the delayed 2020 season starts. Here's the complete update on 2020 F1 season.

Race 'A race won't be canceled if an individual tests positive'

F1 chairman and chief executive, Chase Carey, has reaffirmed that a race will not be canceled if any individual is found positive with a positive infection. "An individual having been found with a positive infection will not lead to a cancelation of a race," Carey said in an interview on the official F1 website.

Reserve drivers Teams can have reserve drivers available: Chase

Chase said there will be a procedure in place if a team's main driver has an infection. "A team not being able to race wouldn't cancel the race... we will have a procedure in place that finding infection will not lead to a cancelation. If a driver has an infection, (the teams have) reserve drivers available," he added.

Season start F1 to begin across three consecutive weekends

The 2020 F1 season would begin across three consecutive weekends - two in Austria on July 5 and 12 and a third in Hungary. Meanwhile, there will then be a two-week break before two consecutive races in Britain and events in Spain, Belgium and Italy. All F1 races will be run behind closed doors with participants following guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Opening 8 races The opening eight races of the 2020 F1 season calendar

July 3-5 - Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) July 10-12 - Steiermark Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) July 17-19 - Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 31-August 2- British Grand Prix (Silverstone) August (7-9) - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone) August (14-16) - Spanish Grand Prix August (28-30) - Belgian Grand Prix September (4-6) - Italian Grand Prix

F1 Huge amount of planning and safety procedures in place

F1 authorities will not take any risks and will have the best safety, testing, travel and logistics plans and procedures in place for a smooth operation. F1 has been working closely with all promoters and authorities on a plan to restart when safe to do so. The decision has involved a huge amount of planning and safeguards for all those involved in the races.

Distancing How will social distancing be followed?

According to the official website, F1 will follow all local country guidelines and procedures. Teams will isolate from each other and movement around non-race critical areas such as the paddock will have the 2m social distance implemented. All procedures and rules will be strictly enforced at race venues, besides travel and accommodation. Breaching of procedures will be dealt with immediately.

Testing 2020 F1 season: Regular testing to be done

There will be an intensive set of testing for COVID-19. Any personnel attending a race will be tested before travelling, and each must produce a negative result. Regular testing will be conducted by private medical teams, during events, along with extra screening - including on arrival to the circuit. All locally-based workers will also be tested before the event.

Change Severe changes in terms of personnel during a race