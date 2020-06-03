Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been many home grown talent that went on to make their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. Earlier we looked at the best players to have featured in the EPL from Brazil, Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy. And now, we present the top five English players in Premier League history.

John Terry Terry is the best ever central defender in EPL history

John Terry was a revolution at Chelsea. He was absolute class at the back and accounted for the most clean sheets among defenders (214). He went on to make a total of 492 appearances and also registered 41 goals and 12 assists. Terry won five Premier League titles and was a great leader. The Chelsea legend was strong, tenacious, and had a physical presence.

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard's vision and eye for goals were extraordinary

Imagine a mid-fielder being a club's record goal-scorer. Isn't that surprising? Frank Lampard's 211 career goals for Chelsea stood out. Lampard, who also played for West Ham and Manchester City, scored a whopping 177 Premier League goals, besides making 102 assists. He scored 10-plus goals in the EPL for 10 successive seasons. Lampard could play anywhere in mid-field and set up attacks.

Paul Scholes Paul Scholes was praised and loved by all

Winner of 11 Premier League titles, Manchester United's Scholes is still the most decorated central mid-fielder. He made 499 appearances and scored 107 goals, besides making 55 assists. Scholes was praised by some of football's greatest players. He brought beauty and an aura to the game. He was pin-point accurate with his passing and distribution. Scholes was superb with his movement and link-up play.

Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney: The most complete forward in EPL history

Few footballers in the world possessed the skills of former Manchester United talisman Wayne Rooney. He played as a striker, number 10, winger and mid-fielder to show his versatility. Rooney was lethal both inside the box and from distance. His free-kicks stood out. He registered the second-highest goals in the competition (208), besides making 103 assists. He won five Premier League titles.

Alan Shearer Alan Shearer's contribution will be remembered fondly