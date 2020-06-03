Cricket West Indies (CWI) named a 14-man Test squad for the proposed tour of England. A list of eleven 11 reserves was also named for the three-match series. Reportedly, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have refused to travel due to COVID-19 concerns. Notably, the cricket board stated it won't go against the will of players. Here is more.

Players New entrants in the squad

Middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder have been added to the squad. The two players earned their maiden Test call-up after performing well in the domestic circuit. Holder was the leading seamer in the West Indies Championship with 36 wickets, while the former racked up 523 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.11.

Quote CWI selector Roger Harper on the squad

"More than half of the squad were involved in the victorious Test series against England in the Caribbean last year so they will bring experience, knowledge and belief with them and marry it to the enthusiasm and vitality of the newcomers," selector Roger Harper said.

Information West Indies' Test squad for England tour

West Indies' Test squad for England tour: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Data The list of 11 reserve players

Reserve players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

ECB ECB announced the schedule of Test series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Tuesday, announced the proposed dates and venues of England's impending Test series against West Indies. ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy confirmed West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. Meanwhile, they will follow the three-week quarantine protocol.

Schedule Full schedule of Test series