Last updated on Jun 03 2020, 06:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall ·
Cricket West Indies (CWI) named a 14-man Test squad for the proposed tour of England.
A list of eleven 11 reserves was also named for the three-match series.
Reportedly, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have refused to travel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Notably, the cricket board stated it won't go against the will of players.
Here is more.
Middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder have been added to the squad.
The two players earned their maiden Test call-up after performing well in the domestic circuit.
Holder was the leading seamer in the West Indies Championship with 36 wickets, while the former racked up 523 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.11.
"More than half of the squad were involved in the victorious Test series against England in the Caribbean last year so they will bring experience, knowledge and belief with them and marry it to the enthusiasm and vitality of the newcomers," selector Roger Harper said.
West Indies' Test squad for England tour: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach
Reserve players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Tuesday, announced the proposed dates and venues of England's impending Test series against West Indies.
ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy confirmed West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training.
Meanwhile, they will follow the three-week quarantine protocol.
The series opener will be played at the Ageas Bowl from July 8-12, while the Emirates Old Trafford will host the second (July 16-20) and third Test (24-28).
Elworthy said the tour will be subject to government clearance.
"We are in dialogue with Government and medical team, who have been supportive. These are proposed dates and will remain subject to Government approval," he stated.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.