After 2.5 years, missing teenager found from suspected pedophile's closet
A German teenager, who went missing over two years ago, was found on Friday from the closet of a suspected pedophile.
The 15-year-old boy was discovered from the home of a 44-year-old man in Recklinghausen, North Rhine-Westphalia, during a police raid.
The man was suspected of distributing child pornography and has been arrested.
Here are more details.
Details
Teen was reported missing by social workers in 2017
On Friday, the Recklinghausen Police conducted a raid at the man's home on suspicion of child pornography. During the raid, the police found the boy inside one of the closets.
A probe indicated that the boy had been missing for almost two and a half years. Previously, he was living in a shelter home and was reported missing by social workers in 2017.
Information
Teen taken into police protection
It remains unclear if the teen was being held against his will. Nonetheless, he has been taken into police protection. During the raid in the suspected pedophile's home, the police also found several data storage units, which are now being investigated, CNN reported.
Quote
Couldn't get any fresh air: Teen told mother
Describing her reunion, the teen's mother told Sun Online, "He held on to me really tightly and he began to tremble...We both cried. He took my hand and wouldn't let go."
She said, "He said 'Mummy, take me home. I was locked away for 2.5 years and I couldn't get any fresh air,'" adding that she presumed he was dead or out-of-reach.
Quote
'I could go crazy thinking about things done to him'
The mother told a German tabloid Bild that she hardly recognized her son, describing him as a "broken old man." She said, "The man with whom he was found must have manipulated him... I could go crazy thinking about the things done to him."
Police action
Suspected pedophile, his father, arrested
According to Deutsche Welle, the 44-year-old man was arrested along with his 77-year-old father, who also lived in the same home.
A judge had on Saturday granted the public prosecutor's request to issue an arrest warrant for a serious sexual offense against the 44-year-old. Reportedly, electronic devices from his home were also seized.
His father was, however, released from custody.