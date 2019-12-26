Author Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway Princess Martha, kills himself
The former son-in-law of Norway's King Harald V has died, announced his manager.
Ari Behn, author and Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband took his own life at the age of 47.
He struggled with mental health issues, and in 2017, his marriage with the Princess ended in divorce.
His manager, however, did not elaborate and sought privacy in the matter.
Here are more details.
Details
Behn's manager Geir Hakonsund announced his suicide
Behn's manager Geir Hakonsund announced, "It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today."
Behn married Princess Martha in 2002 and the couple separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.
The couple has three children: Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora, and Emma Tallulah.
Quote
Grieving for our grandchildren: Norway's King and Queen
After Behn's passing, King Harald V and Queen Sonja said in a joint statement, "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him."
They said, "We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father-and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have lost their beloved son and brother."
Quote
Norway PM extended condolences to Behn's family
Reacting to the news, Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, "I want to express my deepest condolences to Ari Behn's family, leaving behind his tragic passing. My thoughts go to everyone who loved him."
History
In his last book, Behn detailed mental health struggles
Before his marriage to the Princess, Behn was known for authoring a collection of short stories in 1999: 'Sad as Hell'.
He also made headlines after being filmed partying with sex workers taking drugs in Las Vegas.
In 2002, Behn and the Princess authored 'From Heart to Heart': a book about their wedding.
His 2018 book 'Inferno' detailed his struggle with mental health issues.
Information
Behn had also accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment
Shortly after his divorce with the Princess came through, Behn made headlines in December 2017 again after accusing Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment. He claimed Spacey groped his genitals under the table at the Nobel Peace Prize concert.