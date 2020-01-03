India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
America Iran News
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Iran General
Iran Us News
Iran War
Trump
US
Us And Iran
Abu Mahdi
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis
Airport
Baghdad Airport
Calling Soleimani
Geng Shuang
Iran
Iran-backed Iraqi
Javad Zarif
Khamenei
Mohsen Rezaei
Nancy Pelosi
New Year
Pentagon
Popular Mobilization Forces
Prabhudas Lilladher
President Donald Trump
Qasem Soleimani
Revolutionary Guards
Rezaei
SANA
Soleimani
Speaker Nancy Pelosi
United States
US Democratic
US Embassy
 
Ask NewsBytes
Anonymous

Anonymous

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Who was Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Qasem Soleimani was the chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Anonymous

Anonymous

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Who killed Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Qasem Soleimani was killed by US.

Anonymous

Anonymous

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Who approved the operation to kill Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Donald Trump approved the operation.

Anonymous

Anonymous

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Will US and Iran go to war?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Right now, tensions between both US and Iran have peaked and the latter has vowed to take revenge.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline