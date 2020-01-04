India
Ask NewsBytes
Vivaan Rangan

Vivaan Rangan

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who killed Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

US killed Qasem Soleimani.

Shaurya Mukopadhyay

Shaurya Mukopadhyay

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who was Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Qasem Soleimani was the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and was seen as a powerful man in the Middle East.

Cheshta Kapoor

Cheshta Kapoor

Asked on 4 January, 2020

What did Iran say about Qasem Soleimani's death?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Iran vowed to take revenge for the 'martyrdom' of Qasem Soleimani.

Aaryan Jindal

Aaryan Jindal

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who approved operation to kill Qasem Soleimani?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The operation was approved by US President Donald Trump.

