Ukranian plane carrying 180 people crashes in Iran; no survivors
A Ukranian plane carrying 180 people crashed near the airport in Iran's capital Tehran, shortly after takeoff, multiple reports said.
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft belonged to Ukraine International Airlines.
As per data, the flight took off from Imam Khomeini Airport after 6 am (local time) and abruptly disappeared.
Iran's state television confirmed all those on board the flight were killed.
The ill-fated airline was delayed by an hour
Apparently, the flight was supposed to take off at 5:15 am (Tehran time).
It was bound for the Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. But it was delayed by one hour and subsequently crashed, due to technical reasons.
Notably, UIA is Ukraine's flag carrier and serves almost 90 destinations. The airlines started flying to Tehran in the summer of 2014.
Investigation is underway
"An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced. We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins," Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman of the Iranian Aviation Organization told reporters.