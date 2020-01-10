Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished after Royal Family exit?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, rocked the British monarchy on Wednesday when they announced stepping back from royal duties.
The Royal Family was apparently kept in the dark about this unprecedented move, which left Queen Elizabeth II "dismayed."
However, this rogue separation is bound to have consequences, as reports now suggest that punishment is imminent for the royal couple.
Punishment
Senior courtiers warned Harry, Meghan they will be punished: Report
Although The Royal Family claimed ignorance on its part after Harry and Meghan's announcement, sources told The Evening Standard that Prince Charles had warned his son Harry against his plans after the latter requested audience with The Queen.
The Queen, too, instructed Harry not to go public at the moment while senior courtiers threatened that the Sussexes "will be punished."
Announcement
Couple announced withdrawal from royal duties, allegedly defying Queen's instructions
However, the Sussexes defied the instructions, showing "little or no respect" to Queen Elizabeth II, the report added.
On Wednesday, the duo announced that they will "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent."
Prince Charles and Harry's brother, Prince William, received this statement 10 minutes before it was published, sources told The Evening Standard.
Instagram Post
You can read the statement in full here
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Quote
However, Royal Family said it's discussing the matter with Sussexes
The Royal Family said in its statement, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."
Contradiction
Other reports said nobody will punish Harry and Meghan
Quoting a senior royal aide, royal reporter Omid Scobie wrote in Harper's Bazaar that the family's reaction was "far from the dramatic emotional response described by some—nobody was 'incandescent with rage' and nobody is about to punish anyone.
Scobie added, "This is not a 'crisis,' it's a case of helping the couple reach their goal." These reports were corroborated by Hello! magazine.
Information
Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds moves Harry, Meghan's waxworks away from family
Since the announcement, Madame Tussauds London has decided to move the Sussexes' waxworks away from The Royal Family "to reflect the upcoming change." They will now be placed in the "A-List Party" room, alongside close friend Priyanka Chopra, the Kardashian-Jenners, Brad Pitt, and others.
History
Sussexes faced troubles since fairytale wedding in 2018
As anyone paying attention would have noticed, Prince Harry and Meghan had been struggling for a while.
Since their wedding in May 2018, the couple had faced a flood of vitriol from the media, which led to the Sussexes even suing a few tabloids.
Meghan was also subjected to racism, with some describing her as "exotic," comparing her son Archie to a chimpanzee, etc.
What happens now
Harry and Meghan to focus on 'Sussex Royal' brand: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan (formerly Meghan Markle) have been building a brand, Sussex Royal, with over 100 properties in the UK and a predicted revenue of over $500 million.
Sources told Page Six that Hollywood celebrity Oprah Winfrey knew about their plans and has been advising them on building a brand.
However, a representative for Winfrey declined to the tabloid's queries for comment.