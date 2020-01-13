India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Australia
Australia Bushfires
Fire
New South Wales
Christopher Dickman
CNN
Department of Environment and Energy
Dickman
Eastern
Eastern Australia
Kean
Ken
Matt Kean
NSW
NSW Environment Minister
NSW Minister
NSW Minister for Energy and Environment
Operation Rock Wallaby
University of Sydney
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline