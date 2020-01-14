Hi,
Logout
Days after Iran (finally) took responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran, the nation's judiciary on Tuesday announced that they have made arrests in connection with the incident.
Earlier this month, the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. All 176 aboard died in the crash.
Here are more details.
The spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, on Tuesday announced that "some" arrests have been made.
Iranian state media quoted him as saying, "Extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested."
However, Esmaili didn't furnish any more details.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani asked for a special court to be set up to prosecute those responsible in the plane crash.
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.