Russian government resigns after President Putin proposes changes to Constitution
The entire Russian government has resigned after President Vladimir Putin's State-of-the-Nation address on Wednesday, reported the country's state news agency TASS.
Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to Putin shortly after the President, in his annual national address, proposed some major changes to the Russian Constitution that could reportedly allow him to remain in power after his presidential term ends.
Outgoing government to continue until new administration is formed
The resignation move by Russian PM Medvedev and the entire government was made so that the constitutional changes proposed by President Putin in his address could be carried out, reported Reuters.
Putin has, however, asked the outgoing Medvedev-led Cabinet to continue performing its duties until a new administration is in place, according to Russian news agencies.
Medvedev to be named deputy of Russia's Security Council
Putin thanked Medvedev and his government for its work and also said the outgoing Prime Minister would be appointed as the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council.
"...I also want to thank you (Medvedev government) for everything that was done at this stage of our joint work... Not everything was done, but everything never works out in full," the President said, according to TASS.
Reforms could allow Putin to create new position for himself
The Russian government resigned after Putin proposed reforms to the Russian Constitution to increase the powers of the Parliament and the Cabinet.
These amendments could allow Putin to create a new position for himself to remain in power after his presidency ends in 2024.
Notably, the Russian Constitution doesn't allow anyone to serve as the country's president for more than two consecutive terms.
Putin on amending the Russian Constitution
"It (amending the Constitution) will increase the role of Parliament and parliamentary parties, powers, and independence of the prime minister and all Cabinet members," Putin told top officials and lawmakers, reported Associated Press. He also proposed a national referendum to vote on the proposed amendments.
There'll be significant changes to variety of constitutional articles: Medvedev
In a statement, outgoing PM Medvedev said, "After those amendments (proposed by Putin) are adopted... there will be significant changes not only to a variety of Constitution articles, but to the balance of power, namely to the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of power."
"...It's obvious that we, as the government...should provide the president...with the opportunity to make all the decisions necessary...," he added.
Putin's only goal is remaining the sole leader: Opposition leader
Meanwhile, reacting to Putin's address, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny tweeted, "Remaining the sole leader for life, taking ownership of an entire country, and appropriating wealth to himself and his friends is the only goal of Putin and his regime."