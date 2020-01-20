Hindus threaten to leave Pakistan after another forced conversion
World
The alleged abduction and forced conversion of yet another Hindu girl to Islam has raised tensions in Pakistan's Sindh province. Demanding security, Hindus staged a demonstration in Jacobabad.
They told Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, that they will be forced to leave the country if this abomination continues.
What happened
Minor girl was abducted, her parents raised concerns
The latest case to crop up from Pakistan concerns one Arok Kumari alias Mehak, who is 15 years old according to the minority Hindu community.
On January 15, the teenager, daughter of Vijay Kumar, was abducted after she went to school.
After her family members flagged the issue, a video surfaced where Arok claimed she embraced Islam without any pressure.
Clip
A video claimed Arok took decision on her own
In the video, Arok sat beside her alleged kidnapper named Ali Raza Machi. Wearing a black dress, she purportedly said she married Ali and converted to Islam at Dargah Amrot Sharif.
"I am 18 years old. I want security from my parents and Hindu community. My husband Ali and I have filed a case seeking the same in the Sukker court also," she said.
Do you know?
Ali has been married twice, has four kids
Reports said Ali is 28 years old, has been married twice and has four children. The minority community is obviously not buying Arok's statement, who took on the name Aliza after the wedding. Her community asked the authorities to take stringent action.
Anger
Hindus claim nothing's being done to protect their children
Arok is the 50th Hindu girl to be forcibly abducted and converted. Before her, two Hindu girls were picked up in a similar fashion from Umar village.
Ravi Dawani of All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat claimed nothing was done to protect their children.
"Every other day, we hear our girls being kidnapped and converted to Islam," another representative of the Hindu community told India Today.
Quote
"Will be forced to leave our homes"
"If such issues will keep happening, our Hindu community will be forced to leave our homes, our businesses and this country. I call on the chief justice, army chief and prime minister to take the matter of forced conversions of Hindu minor girls in Parliament," he said.
Social media
Shunned by authorities, Hindus took to Facebook to flag ordeal
Let down by authorities, Hindus took to social media to turn attention towards their plight.
Subsequently, a Facebook page called Pakistani Hindus Youth Forum was created.
One of the posts said Ali worked as a laborer. "Can someone please tell how a daughter of a businessman fell in love with someone who is illiterate and works as a laborer?" the post asked.
CAA
For persecuted minorities, India came up with new law
Hindus of Pakistan are talking about fleeing at a time when India made it easier for them to get citizenship.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been welcomed with protests, is meant for these persecuted minorities precisely who have been targeted in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
Those who have settled in India before December 31, 2014, will benefit from this new law.