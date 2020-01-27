Hi,
A passenger plane crashed in the Deh Yak district of Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Monday.
According to Arif Noori, spokesperson for the provincial governor, the plane crashed at 1:10 pm local time due to technical reasons. Reportedly, the plane later caught fire.
The plane was said to be carrying 83 passengers. However, the fate of the passengers was not immediately known.
Immediately after the plane crash was reported, it was said that the plane belonged to Ariana Airlines.
However, the airliner quickly dismissed the claim in a statement.
An airline official announced, "Ariana planes that have left, have reached their destination and have not crashed." The official added, "The plane that crashed, therefore, doesn't belong to Ariana Airlines."
Further details are awaited.
