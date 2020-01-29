No one said it was crime: French writer on pedophilia
World
Facing a rape inquiry over his history of pedophilia, French writer Gabriel Matzneff Wednesday said he "regrets" taking trips to Asia to have sex with children.
However, Matzneff added that, at the time, "no one said it was a crime."
The 83-year-old writer's controversial past has come under the scanner after a recent book detailed his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old in the 1980s.
Book
In recent book, woman details sexual abuse faced by Matzneff
Earlier this month, publisher Vanessa Springora (47) detailed her own relationship with Matzneff in the 1980s in an explosive book: "Le Consentement" ("Consent").
In the book, Springora reveals how Matzneff—then aged 50—preyed on her when she was 14. Back then, Springora's parents were getting divorced.
She described how Matzneff would wait outside her school and take her to a hotel for sex.
Defense
Matzneff said his love for Springora was 'pure'
Matzneff has defended himself, describing his love for Springora as "pure" and "rare," and calling her a "beautiful schoolgirl."
Since the book came out, French publishing houses have removed his books from shelves and Paris prosecutors have opened a rape investigation.
Matzneff initially reacted saying, "I find it stupid, extravagant that in 2020 I'm facing grief for books I wrote over 40 years ago."
Interview
Nobody ever said it was crime, says Matzneff
However, in a recent interview with French television channel BFMTV, Matzneff said, "An adult should turn their head away and resist the temptation. Naturally, if I did something that was not good I regret it."
Matzneff said in the interview, "At the time, people talked of inciting a minor to debauchery, or indecent assault... But nobody ever spoke of crime."
Literary works
Matzneff's pedophilia was no secret; he wrote books on it
Shockingly, Matzneff didn't hide his pedophilia, however, continued to be celebrated.
In his book titled "Les Moins de Seize Ans" ("The Under 16s"), first published in 1974 and reissued in 2005, Matzneff described sex with children as "a holy experience, a baptismal event, a sacred adventure."
In his 1990 book "Mes amours décomposés" ("My Loves Deconstructed"), he mentioned sexual relationships with children aged 12-16.
Information
Matzneff was never arrested; has now fled to Italy
However, Matzneff was never arrested. Notably, in France, the legal age of consent was set at 15 in 2018. Previously, there was no fixed age of consent. After the recent backlash over Springora's book, Matzneff has reportedly fled to Italy.