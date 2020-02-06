India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Istanbul
Pegasus Airlines
Plane Crash
Turkey
Turkey Plane Crash
Aegean
Ali Yerlikaya
Boeing
Boeing 737-800
CNN-T
Fahrettin Koca
IST
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya
Mehmet Cahit Turhan
Pegasus
Sabiha Gokcen
Sabiha Gokcen airport
Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan
Turhan
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
Yerlikaya
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline