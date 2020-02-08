Man says he burned $1mn to avoid paying divorce settlement
A Canadian man has told a court that he decided to burn a million dollars to prevent his ex-wife from getting a divorce settlement.
The man, Bruce McConville (55), told a judge that he withdrew 1 million Canadian dollars (Rs. 5.37 crore) in cash and burned it all to avoid paying spousal and child support in his divorce settlement.
Details
McConville claimed he burned $1mn in two bonfires
According to Ottawa Citizen's Tuesday report, McConville told Ottawa Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips last week that he withdrew $1,050,000 in 25 separate transactions and burned it in two bonfires: $743,000 on September 23 and $296,000 on December 15.
He claimed to have receipts to prove his transactions. However, he did not have evidence or witnesses to prove he actually burned the money.
Judge’s reaction
'I don't trust you,' Justice Phillips told McConville
Justice Phillips told McConville that he found the claims "hard to believe."
McConville responded, "It's not something that I would normally do...I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal."
Justice Phillips maintained, "I don't believe you. I don't trust you. I don't think you're honest."
Information
McConville repeatedly defied court orders
Notably, McConville has defied court orders to file an affidavit about his finances. He also defied court orders restricting him from selling any assets as he sold off some properties and businesses to a former accountant. He also failed to deposit $300,000 as security.
Judgment
McConville gets 30-day jail; to pay ex-wife $2,000/day fine
Justice Phillips awarded McConville a 30-day jail sentence, threatening further penal consequences if he doesn't tell the truth in future court filings.
For subsequent non-compliance with court orders, McConville faces hefty financial penalties—a $2,000/day fine to be paid directly to his wife.
The judge said McConville "has very clearly and deliberately set out to thwart the court and the proper administration of justice."