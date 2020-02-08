Thailand shooting: Soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage
World
In a shocking incident, a Thai soldier opened fire and killed at least 10 people and injured several others in a mass shooting rampage on Saturday.
The incident took place in Thailand's northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, according to police.
The attacker, identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, is still at large, and his motive remains unknown.
Here's more.
Details
Trying to capture attacker; police and military deployed: Police spokesperson
"At the moment, we are trying to capture the guy. Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area," a police spokesperson, Krissana Pattanacharoen, was quoted as saying by CNN.
The spokesperson also added that the motive of the suspect - who is reportedly a soldier in the 2nd Army Regional Command - is not known yet.
Attack
Suspect attacked commanding officer and opened fire at different locations
The suspect reportedly attacked his commanding officer first and then stole an army vehicle from the military camp. He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple, a shopping center, and several other locations in the city.
The attacker posted photos and also live-streamed the mass shooting on social media. The police said they were still searching for the soldier.