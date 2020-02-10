Bill Gates is buying a $600 million futuristic eco-friendly superyacht
Microsoft co-founder and the world's second-richest man, Bill Gates, is reportedly spending a whopping $645 million on a futuristic yacht.
In the Indian currency, that roughly translates to around Rs. 4,600 crore.
What's so special about this yacht, you ask? Many things, but mainly that it's powered by liquid hydrogen and only emits water.
Here are more details about this eco-friendly, futuristic yacht.
Details
Yacht designed by Dutch firm Sinot
The superyacht is designed by the Dutch firm Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, which unveiled its blueprints at last year's Monaco Yacht Show.
The vessel, called "AQUA," is 112.3 meters (370 feet) long.
Gates has now commissioned the construction of the luxury liner for $645 million.
Notably, Gates often holidays on rented superyachts, however, he has never purchased one before.
Design
AQUA has its own gym, pool, observatory, etc.
The AQUA has five decks and can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew members.
The superyacht has its own gym, massage parlor, yoga studio, and a cascading pool on its rear deck.
The vessel also boasts an envious owner's pavilion which occupies the upper deck's front half.
It has floor-to-ceiling windows and an observatory at the bow with an unparalleled view of the seas.
Fuel
Yacht uses liquid hydrogen for propulsion, powering essentials
The vessel operates on liquid hydrogen fuel which is stored in two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks
The tanks store the fuel at extremely low temperatures at the vessel's lower levels.
Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells convert the liquid hydrogen into electrical energy, which is then used to propel the ship and power its auxiliary systems and hotel services.
Power
AQUA can reach speeds up to 17 knots
The AQUA can cruise at a speed of 10-12 knots and reach up to 17 knots.
It can also cover distances of up to 3,750 nautical miles (7,000 kilometers), without needing to refuel. That's enough to cross the Atlantic from New York to Southampton.
However, Gates would have to wait to put it to test, because the AQUA will not be ready until 2024.