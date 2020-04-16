In what serves as another reminder of how contagious the coronavirus is, the worldwide cases topped 2 million (20 lakhs) on Wednesday. Across the globe, 2,064,115 have contracted the infection and 137,020 have died. What's worrying is that the infections touched the 2 million mark in just a matter of 13 days. It took 93 days to reach the first million.

Data Coronavirus has battered Europe and United States

Experts believe the number of infections could be much higher as not enough people are getting tested. According to reports, the United States and Europe have contributed the most to the infections. These areas make up for 78% of the worldwide infections and 86% of the fatalities. Countries like Italy, Spain, France continue to reel under the virus, and the US is worst-hit.

Doubling rate Reason to cheer: Coronavirus' doubling rate could be slowing down

During pandemics, the doubling rate holds a high significance. As the name suggests, the doubling rate takes into account the number of days in which the infection doubled. And it looks like, coronavirus is wearing down. On January 22, the global COVID-19 cases stood at 555. A little over two months later, on March 26, they touched 529,591. On April 2, the number of cases reached 1,013,466.

Numbers Data paints a picture that provides some satisfaction

Data has shown that in the first 80 days, the number of infections reached 250,000. A week after that, it reached 500,000 on March 26. From there, it doubled in just seven days. Then, a drop was witnessed. When the cases touched 1.5 million on April 8, the rate dropped to nine days. And the global numbers touched 2 million in 13 days.

Countries Germany is easing curbs, India isn't taking chances

The numbers could be the reason why some countries feel the worst is behind them. Germany started lifting the restrictions but other countries aren't taking the risk. In India, the nationwide lockdown, scheduled to end on Tuesday, was extended for another 19 days. The second bout of restrictions will last till May 3. However, agricultural activities and select industries were allowed to function.

Details Trump thinks his strategy worked, is looking at reopening US

In the US too, President Donald Trump is convinced the situation won't get worse than this, despite the fact that over 28,000 have died. Trump told reporters that the "bullish strategy" against the virus was yielding results and that "the data suggest that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases". He could ease restrictions in less-affected places before May 1.

