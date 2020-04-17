Ignoring social distancing guidelines laid down by her own father, the President of United States Donald Trump, to fight coronavirus, Ivanka Trump flew from Washington DC to New Jersey to celebrate Passover, a major Jewish holiday. Ivanka was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the White House, and their three kids. Jared is Jewish and Ivanka converted before their wedding.

Report She celebrated festival with her family, confirmed an official

New York Times had first reported the news with White House later confirming that the President's elder daughter left Washington. A White House media person confirmed to the portal that Ivanka rang in the festival "in private with her family at a closed-down facility considered to be a family home". Saying she didn't travel commercially, the officer noted there's no ban on flying.

Details Ivanka continued to work from Bedminster

Reportedly, the President's daughter went to Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, for the festival. While Jared returned to Washington to help Trump in the battle against coronavirus, Ivanka continued working from Bedminster. On Wednesday, she was involved in at least two calls of President Trump. The conversations were centered around the reopening of the economy. Ivanka opines small industries will help recover the country.

Looking back Earlier, Ivanka asked Americans to stay indoors

Ivanka going for the trip is ironic, to say the least since she has emerged as a big supporter of "Stay At Home" On March 30, she posted a video saying, "Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so." She also urged Americans to follow federal guidelines which say people should maintain a six-feet distance.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before.



In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. 💛



[Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020

Restrictions Washington and New Jersey are under 'Stay At Home' orders

Just a day before Passover, on April 7, Ivanka shared a message of New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy where he asked residents to thank health workers by staying at home for them. Murphy, a member of the Democratic Party, also asked people who have second homes in New Jersey to avoid traveling. Stay At Home orders are imposed in both Washington and New Jersey.

Defense Her travel was not commercial: White House

Rushing to defend Ivanka after the NYT article came out, the White House said on Thursday, "Her travel was no different than if had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C." The statement added, "While at Bedminster she has been practising social distancing and working remotely. Her travel was not commercial."

