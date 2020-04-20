Amid a global outcry over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, 10,000 Americans have reportedly signed a class-action lawsuit against the country. The $6 trillion lawsuit has been filed by the Berman Law Group in Florida against the Chinese Communist Party alleging that they failed to issue a timely notification to the rest of the world about the outbreak. Here are more details.

Lawsuit 10,000 people sign Berman Law Group's class-action

According to the Australian news portal 9News, till Sunday, 10,000 people in the US had signed the Berman Law Group's class-action. Jeremy Alters, the chief strategist behind the lawsuit, told the news portal, "They (China) failed to let us know in a timely fashion about the virus and have unleashed hell on our communities, on our countries, the United States, Australia and everywhere else."

Signatories COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers sign lawsuit

One of the people who signed the Berman Law Group's lawsuit is New Yorker Lorraine Caggiano. Reportedly, 10 of Caggiano's family members, including herself, contracted the coronavirus. Her father also died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Several healthcare workers have also joined the lawsuit, which is reportedly among at least four class-action lawsuits alleging China's failure in handling the crisis.

Other lawsuits Small businesses in California seek $8 trillion damages from China

One other class-action lawsuit has been filed by a group of California-based small businesses seeking $8 trillion in damages from China for allegedly withholding information about the virus, Fox Business reported. According to Newsweek, one Larry Klayman is leading another class-action against China for allegedly releasing a "biological weapon" into the public. Klayman is a conservative lawyer and founder of the group Freedom Watch.

Experts Will the lawsuits be effective?

Writing in Bloomberg, Yale University law professor Stephen L Carter argued that regardless of China's role, it could not be sued. Conservative British think-tank Henry Jackson Society argued that G7 nations could sue China for $6.3 trillion. Andrew Foxall—director of research at the think-tank—told Voice of America, "Using a combination of the legal avenues may prove to be the most effective way forward."

Outbreak Outbreak started from China's Wuhan late last year

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have started from the Huanan seafood market in China's Wuhan city late last year. However, China did not confirm the outbreak or the fact that the coronavirus could be transmitted between humans until late-January. There have also been reports that China attempted to cover up the outbreak by intimidating doctors, scientists, journalists, and lawyers.

China's role Reports say China withheld information; alerted public later

On January 2, Chinese authorities appeared on a national television broadcast to shame eight doctors for spreading rumors. The Associated Press reported last week that the head of China's National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, acknowledged a "severe and complex" situation similar to the 2003 SARS outbreak in a confidential teleconference on January 14. President Xi Jinping did not warn the public until January 20.

Lab theory Virus emerged from Wuhan lab, say other reports