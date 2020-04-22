Last updated on Apr 22 2020, 02:30 pm
Written by Siddhant Pandey
The US state of Missouri on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The first-of-its-kind lawsuit alleged that Missouri and its residents suffered economic damages amounting to tens of billions of dollars. It seeks to make China liable to pay.
The development comes amid growing international calls to hold China accountable over the outbreak.
Reportedly, the civil lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the Chinese government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions.
The lawsuit alleged that China hid evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus and hoarded masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
Schmitt, a Republican, said, "COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering."
He added, "The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions."
In recent times, at least four class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US against China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuits seek trillions of dollars in damages and have gained significant support.
Tom Ginsburg, a professor of international law at the University of Chicago, told Reuters that China has sovereign immunity which protects it from being sued in US courts.
Ginsburg said the political right has been focusing on China to cover up the US government's errors.
Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at California University, also wrote a blog: 'Don't Bother Suing China for Coronavirus'.
Interestingly, Congresspersons Chris Smith and Ron Wright introduced a bill last week that would strip China and other countries of their sovereign immunity. The bill would allow China to be sued in US courts over the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout.
Missouri health officials reported 5,941 cases of COVID-19, including 189 deaths, till Tuesday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, across the US, the virus has infected over 8.2 lakh people and killed 45,000.
US President Donald Trump—who himself faces backlash for his delayed response to the outbreak—has said China will be held accountable if it was "knowingly responsible" for the outbreak.
