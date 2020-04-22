The US state of Missouri on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The first-of-its-kind lawsuit alleged that Missouri and its residents suffered economic damages amounting to tens of billions of dollars. It seeks to make China liable to pay. The development comes amid growing international calls to hold China accountable over the outbreak.

Lawsuit Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed lawsuit

Reportedly, the civil lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the Chinese government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions. The lawsuit alleged that China hid evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus and hoarded masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Quote 'Chinese government lied about the danger of COVID-19'

Schmitt, a Republican, said, "COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering." He added, "The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions."

Information Multiple class-action lawsuits filed against China in US

In recent times, at least four class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US against China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuits seek trillions of dollars in damages and have gained significant support.

Opinion However, experts say China cannot be sued

Tom Ginsburg, a professor of international law at the University of Chicago, told Reuters that China has sovereign immunity which protects it from being sued in US courts. Ginsburg said the political right has been focusing on China to cover up the US government's errors. Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at California University, also wrote a blog: 'Don't Bother Suing China for Coronavirus'.

Information Bill introduced to strip China of sovereign immunity

Interestingly, Congresspersons Chris Smith and Ron Wright introduced a bill last week that would strip China and other countries of their sovereign immunity. The bill would allow China to be sued in US courts over the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout.

Outbreak Nearly 6,000 infected with coronavirus in Missouri