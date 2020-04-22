Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to self-isolate himself after he met a philanthropist who tested positive for coronavirus. The PTI leader also took the COVID-19 test and his results came as negative, said reports. The philanthropist whom Khan met was Faisal Edhi, the chief of Edhi Foundation and the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi. He tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting Khan.

What happened Edhi met Khan to donate money for COVID-19 battle

Edhi met Khan on Wednesday and a day later, developed COVID-19 symptoms. He had a fever, headache, body ache, and dehydration. Edhi's tests came out as positive five days later. To note, Edhi didn't spend more than seven minutes with Khan. He said he didn't shake hands with anyone. He remained seated on his chair and later handed over an Rs. 10 million cheque

What he said Khan's residence must be sanitized, said Edhi

Speaking on Aaj Khanzada Key Sath program on Geo News, Edhi said the premises of Khan's residence in Islamabad, where they met, must be sanitized. In another program, Edhi said he must have contracted the infection in the last 17-18 days when he met important personalities of the country. Edhi's son was also took the test twice but his results came as negative.

Details Khan will take the test as responsible citizen: Physician

After news of Edhi's health surfaced, Khan decided to take the test. His personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Faisal Sultan, said on Tuesday, "Prime Minister Khan will undergo a test of the coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly."

Do you know? Nearly 10,000 have been infected in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Advisor on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Khan's family also took the test and the results came as negative. Across Pakistan, 9,749 have been infected with the virus that ravaged the entire world and 209 have died.

Appeal Khan wants believers to pray from home during Ramadan

Like all countries, the pandemic has overwhelmed Pakistan's poor healthcare system and strained the cash-strapped economy. Yesterday, at a press meet, Khan said saving people from dying due to hunger is his biggest priority. He also urged believers to complete rituals, including the five-time prayers and Taraweeh prayers, in the upcoming month of Ramzan from their homes to keep a check on the spread.

Quote Will shut mosques if coronavirus spreads there: Khan