A massive public outcry followed after United States President Donald Trump suggested "injections" of disinfectant and exposure to ultraviolet light as ways to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Doctors are now scrambling to advise people against the bizarre suggestion with disinfectant manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser also issuing a warning. Disinfectants are notably a method people use for suicide. Here's all that happened.

Statement What did Trump say?

At the Thursday briefing, Trump spoke about a US government study that found that the coronavirus weakens upon exposure to heat, light, disinfectants, etc. Trump suggested irradiating the body with "ultraviolet or just very powerful light" to be tested as a treatment method, along with "injections" of disinfectant. "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what," he said.

Information White House doctor rejects Trump's suggestions

When Trump turned to the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to ask if she had heard of using heat and light to cure the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, she said, "Not as a treatment."

Experts' advice What do the experts say?

Pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta told NBC News, "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous," adding that it's a common method people use to kill themselves. In a tweet, Charleston doctor Kashif Mahmood advised against "injecting disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat COVID-19."

Information Pulmonologist warns of health problems from just inhaling chlorine bleach

Speaking to Bloomberg News, a pulmonologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, John Balmes, warned that even inhaling chlorine bleach can cause health problems. Balmes added, "Not even a low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol is safe."

Reckitt Benckiser Dettol maker also warned against injection, ingestion of disinfectants

Separately, Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser issued a statement warning people against the internal administration of its products. The firm said that "under no circumstance" should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body "through injection, ingestion, or any other route." "As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

Information US presidential hopeful Joe Biden slams Trump

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who will likely challenge Trump as the Democratic Presidential candidate in November's elections, slammed the US President for his remarks. Biden tweeted, "UV light? Injecting disinfectant? Here's an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals."

History Trump recently hyped hydroxychloroquine; a man died

On a related note, after Trump recently hyped hydroxychloroquine as a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19 in a similar press conference, a man in Arizona died. He had self-medicated using a form of chloroquine. His wife had also taken the drug and ended up in critical care. She said the couple had learned of chloroquine's connection to the coronavirus through Trump's press conference.

Information Hydroxychloroquine not effective, increases mortality: finds study