Last updated on Apr 24 2020, 10:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey ·
A massive public outcry followed after United States President Donald Trump suggested "injections" of disinfectant and exposure to ultraviolet light as ways to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Doctors are now scrambling to advise people against the bizarre suggestion with disinfectant manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser also issuing a warning.
Disinfectants are notably a method people use for suicide.
Here's all that happened.
At the Thursday briefing, Trump spoke about a US government study that found that the coronavirus weakens upon exposure to heat, light, disinfectants, etc.
Trump suggested irradiating the body with "ultraviolet or just very powerful light" to be tested as a treatment method, along with "injections" of disinfectant.
"I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what," he said.
When Trump turned to the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to ask if she had heard of using heat and light to cure the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, she said, "Not as a treatment."
Pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta told NBC News, "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous," adding that it's a common method people use to kill themselves.
In a tweet, Charleston doctor Kashif Mahmood advised against "injecting disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat COVID-19."
Speaking to Bloomberg News, a pulmonologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, John Balmes, warned that even inhaling chlorine bleach can cause health problems. Balmes added, "Not even a low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol is safe."
Separately, Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser issued a statement warning people against the internal administration of its products.
The firm said that "under no circumstance" should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body "through injection, ingestion, or any other route."
"As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."
Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who will likely challenge Trump as the Democratic Presidential candidate in November's elections, slammed the US President for his remarks. Biden tweeted, "UV light? Injecting disinfectant? Here's an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals."
On a related note, after Trump recently hyped hydroxychloroquine as a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19 in a similar press conference, a man in Arizona died. He had self-medicated using a form of chloroquine.
His wife had also taken the drug and ended up in critical care. She said the couple had learned of chloroquine's connection to the coronavirus through Trump's press conference.
A recent US government-funded study examined the effect of hydroxychloroquine on American military veterans. The study, which is not peer-reviewed, found that the drug had no benefit and, in fact, increased the risk of mortality in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone.
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.