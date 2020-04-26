Last updated on Apr 26 2020, 10:27 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The global death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now crossed two lakh, about two weeks after it touched one lakh.
The pandemic has forced nearly half of the world population under some form of lockdown. However, as some nations consider reopening the lockdowns and issuing "immunity passports" to those cured, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about reinfections.
According to Agence France-Presse, the global coronavirus infections have climbed to 2.8 million while the death toll crossed 2 lakh.
Europe remained the worst-hit region with 1.2 lakh coronavirus deaths: 26,384 fatalities in Italy, 22,902 in Spain, 22,614 in France, 20,319 in the United Kingdom.
For a single country, the United States recorded the most infections (9 lakh) and the highest death toll (53,000).
The WHO on Saturday took notice of how some governments are looking at "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to enable those cured to travel or return to work, assuming they would have developed an immunity against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
However, the WHO noted, "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."
In its statement, the global health body also noted, "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice."
Notably, the outbreak seems to have slowed down as the daily cases have started plateauing or even falling in some Western countries.
Global daily new cases have also plateaued at an average of 80,000 a day, AFP reported.
However, the threat of a second surge is pertinent as many countries are looking forward to easing lockdown restrictions.
In the US, the White House's top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci raised concerns about COVID-19 coinciding with the flu season later this year.
However, the US state of Georgia has already rejected experts' warnings to reopen hair and nail salons, bowling alleys, etc. On Saturday, many Georgians headed to the beach.
The economic impact and public restlessness have forced other countries to reconsider lockdowns.
Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Friday announced a staggered plan to reopen businesses and schools in mid-May. Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4, while the lockdown in France ends on May 11.
