The global death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now crossed two lakh, about two weeks after it touched one lakh. The pandemic has forced nearly half of the world population under some form of lockdown. However, as some nations consider reopening the lockdowns and issuing "immunity passports" to those cured, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about reinfections.

Outbreak Global deaths cross 2 lakh; over 1.2 dead in Europe

According to Agence France-Presse, the global coronavirus infections have climbed to 2.8 million while the death toll crossed 2 lakh. Europe remained the worst-hit region with 1.2 lakh coronavirus deaths: 26,384 fatalities in Italy, 22,902 in Spain, 22,614 in France, 20,319 in the United Kingdom. For a single country, the United States recorded the most infections (9 lakh) and the highest death toll (53,000).

WHO WHO warned against 'immunity passports' or 'risk-free certificates'

The WHO on Saturday took notice of how some governments are looking at "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to enable those cured to travel or return to work, assuming they would have developed an immunity against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. However, the WHO noted, "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."

Information 'Immune' people may ignore health advice, says WHO

In its statement, the global health body also noted, "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice."

Trend Global outbreak slows down; second wave possible

Notably, the outbreak seems to have slowed down as the daily cases have started plateauing or even falling in some Western countries. Global daily new cases have also plateaued at an average of 80,000 a day, AFP reported. However, the threat of a second surge is pertinent as many countries are looking forward to easing lockdown restrictions.

Reopening In US, Georgia starts reopening against expert advice

In the US, the White House's top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci raised concerns about COVID-19 coinciding with the flu season later this year. However, the US state of Georgia has already rejected experts' warnings to reopen hair and nail salons, bowling alleys, etc. On Saturday, many Georgians headed to the beach. The economic impact and public restlessness have forced other countries to reconsider lockdowns.

Information From Belgium to Italy, nations plan on easing lockdowns