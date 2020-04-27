A renowned Pakistani cleric has sparked a controversy by blaming women for the coronavirus pandemic. The Islamic cleric, Maulana Tariq Jameel, suggested last week that the pandemic was God's wrath against the "obscenity" of women and the lies propagated by all media houses. Although the cleric apologized for his comments against journalists, he has not apologized for his remarks against women.

Comments 'Obscenity and nudity reasons behind God's wrath'

On Thursday, Maulana Tariq said, "Obscenity and nudity are the reasons behind God's wrath in the form of coronavirus." He was speaking at the Ehsaas Telethon fundraiser for COVID-19, during which Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present. The cleric added, "Who is making my nation's daughters dance. Their dresses are getting shortened. Allah sends his wrath when obscenity is common in society."

Quote Cleric also accused media of twisting facts

Further, Maulana Tariq said, "The owner of a mainstream channel asked me for some advice; I told him to abolish all incorrect news from his channel. The owner replied that in case that was done the channel would be finished but twisting of facts would not end," Dawn reported. He added, "This is not just here, but media the world over is the same."

Information 'Slip of tongue,' the cleric said, apologizing for offending journalists

The day after he made the comments, Maulana Tariq apologized for his comments against the media, saying, "Such things happen, but there is no reason for the slip of tongue made by me." With no apology to women, the backlash over his comments continued.

Backlash Human Rights Commission of Pakistan slammed cleric's remarks

In a tweet, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said that it was appalled by the cleric's remarks. The HRCP said, "Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society." Slamming the cleric's "grossly slanderous" comments, Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted, "Why has Maulana Tariq Jameel not apologized to women yet? Because he needs to."

Twitter Post You can view Senator Rehman's tweet here

Why has Maulana Tariq Jameel not apologised to women yet? Because he needs to. He’s blaming this pandemic on Pakistani Womens’ alleged immodesty. This is grossly slanderous on many levels;totally unacceptable. Suo moto ka waqt yai hai.He is encroaching on fundamental rights — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 25, 2020

Backlash Comments reflect cleric's misogynist mindset: Human Rights Minister

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazaari said the comments were "absurd" and are reflective of a "misogynist mindset" and "ignorance about pandemics." Director of Asma Jahangir Legal Aid cell, Nida Aly, underlined how the comments come at a time when women under lockdown need more security from honor crimes, domestic violence, assault, and abuse. Aly said domestic violence cases have risen amid the lockdown.

