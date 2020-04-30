As the coronavirus pandemic has breathed new life into drive-in theaters in different parts of the world, Spain is going a different way to keep citizens entertained in these bleak times. In Madrid, people under lockdown have been enjoying the cinema in the company of their neighbors right through their balconies. This was made possible by an initiative called "Cine de Balcón" (balcony cinema).

Details Madrid City Council launched initiative with Amazon

The balcony cinema initiative was launched on April 13 by the Madrid City Council in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and Exterior Plus, according to TeleMadrid. It involves large LED screens mounted on top of trucks that park themselves in neighborhoods to allow people to share a moment with their neighbors. Over two weeks, the trucks will continue to move across different Madrid neighborhoods.

Information 'Balcony cinema' screenings start at 8:10 pm

Reportedly, the screening begins at 8:10 pm right after the residents are done clapping for healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. After each screening, a few awareness messages are flashed onto the screens.

Quote 'Felt connected with my neighbors'

"I've been alone the whole month in this small, tiny apartment in quarantine and I want to feel connected in real life," a Madrid resident told BBC, "In that moment, I felt connected with my neighbors." After viewing an episode of Modern Love with her neighbors, another resident said, "Even in the most difficult situations, you have to believe in the power of love."

Outbreak Spain reports 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases, over 24,000 deaths

Spain is now the second worst-hit country in the coronavirus outbreak after the United States. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the nation has reported 2.36 lakh coronavirus cases, including over 24,000 deaths. Spain has been under lockdown since March 14, and according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Tuesday announcement, it is hoping to relax the lockdown in four phases by June-end.

