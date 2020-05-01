Upping his attack on Beijing on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he had seen evidence the deadly coronavirus originated from a lab in China. He fell short of providing details of the evidence he had seen. Further, the Republican incumbent threatened China with tariffs. In January both countries signed a partial truce, but tariffs have been levied on two-thirds of trade between them.

Beginning The havoc started in China last year

Coronavirus, that causes the COVID-19 disease, is believed to have been originated at a wet market in Wuhan. The virus attacks a host's respiratory system triggering symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties, and in severe cases causes pneumonia, multiple organ failure, or death. From Wuhan, it spread to more than 190 countries killing 234,105 people globally. A vaccine hasn't been developed yet.

Statement A confident Trump didn't give more details to the press

Considering the fatality rate the virus has, there are several theories doing the rounds that it could have been altered at a lab. Trump is one of the world leaders who believe this strongly. Saying he knows the virus came from a lab, Trump refused to divulge more details. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that," he said.

Probe Trump said several people are probing the matter

"We have people looking at it very, very strongly. Scientific people, intelligence people, and others. We're going to put it all together. I think we will have a very good answer eventually. And China might even tell us," he went on. A report in NYT said the Trump administration delegated American spies to look for evidence that the virus came from a government-run lab in Wuhan.

Details Trump's statement contradicts US intel community's findings

Before Trump's declaration, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement underlining that coronavirus was not generated in a lab. "The intelligence community will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan," the statement read.

Changing course Happy with China initially, Trump changed course recently

Ironically, Trump had praised China's handling of the disease earlier. But he changed directions recently, even claiming that Beijing doesn't want him to return to the office. "I just will tell you that China would like to see sleepy Joe Biden. China doesn't want to see me re-elected," he said. Republicans have also been asked to aggressively attack China in their public speeches.

WHO Trump also said WHO must be ashamed of itself

Besides China, Trump is also not a fan of the World Health Organization (WHO). Attacking the UN body again on Thursday, he said, "I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China." His administration has launched a probe into WHO's role in COVID-19 and suspended funds too.

Tariffs Trump is looking at levying tariffs