North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance on Friday, weeks after speculations about his ill health took over global media. Kim inaugurated a fertilizer company at Sunchon, not far away from the capital Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported while also releasing images of the leader. He was last seen in public on April 11. Here's more.

Rumors Kim was presumed seriously ill or dead

Speculations about Kim's health started doing rounds after he missed April 15 celebrations, seen as the most important day in the country. April 15 is the birth anniversary of Kim's grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founding father of North and the nation marks the big day with army marches and satellite launches. It was said Kim's cardiovascular surgery went wrong, complicating his health.

Details Kim contracted the deadly coronavirus was another rumor doing rounds

Rumors about Kim's health ranged from him being in a vegetative state to have contracted the COVID-19 infection. It was also said that China sent a team of doctors to "save" Kim. But countries including the US, which keeps a tab on North's movements, didn't issue an official statement perhaps learning from 2014 when Kim's absence puzzled everyone but he returned after a month.

Pictures Kim smiled at event, attendees gave him thunderous welcome

To note, Kim looked healthy and hearty in the latest pictures. In one, he was seen cutting a ribbon as the country's top officials flanked him. Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, who was speculated to succeed him in case of his death, was also present there. On seeing him, the attendees burst into cheers of "hurrah", the news agency reported. Kim addressed the crowd too.

Speech Kim remembered his father and grandfather at opening

According to the report, Kim said his father and grandfather "would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory has been built". He was briefed about the workings of the factory too. As and when the plant goes into operation "it will be a glorious revolution and a splendid display of our nation's great economic potential," said Kim.

Details Moon's aide was certain Kim is alive and well

As early as Friday, Ji Seong-ho, a North defector, said he was 99% sure Kim is dead. Ji recently won a seat in the South Korean parliament. But South Korean President Moon Jae-in said nothing about the rumors. His top adviser Moon Chung-in said recently that Kim was "alive and well" and was living in Wonsan. No suspicious movements were detected recently, Moon added.

Trump's words Trump refused to comment on re-emergence of Kim

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump also seemed to confirm that Kim was doing well. However, he didn't say anything on the reports of his re-emergence. "I'd rather not comment on it yet. We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time," Trump said during his May Day briefing at White House before leaving for Camp David.

Do you know? North Korea is extremely secretive about its leadership