The United States on Friday announced a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and green card applicants, who have been asked to produce various documents. The relaxations have been announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 60-day ban on immigration for green card seekers. Here are more details.

What are the relaxations?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday said that the 60-day relaxation would apply to: Requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

Response to requests allowed up to 60 days after due-date

The agency said it will consider a response to the aforementioned requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after response due date before taking action. It will also consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before taking any action. The relaxation is valid if the issuance dates on request/notice/decision is between March 1-July 1.

'USCIS adopting measures to minimize immigration consequences'

The agency said, "USCIS is adopting several measures to protect our workforce and community and to minimize the immigration consequences for those seeking immigration benefits during this time. USCIS will provide further updates as the situation develops and will continue to follow CDC guidance."

Trump recently imposed temporary ban on immigration

On April 22, President Trump had signed an executive order limiting immigration to the US for 60 days. Notably, the coronavirus outbreak has pushed millions of people out of jobs in the US. Trump said he had decided to impose a temporary immigration ban to protect American jobs from immigrants when America reopens. The decision had sparked fears among immigrant workers.

