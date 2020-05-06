The United States is looking to disband the White House task force on COVID-19. In yet another sign that he may not be handling the coronavirus crisis well, President Donald Trump is preparing to wind down the COVID-19 task force. US Vice President Mike Pence indicated that the task force could be disbanded by late-May or early-June. Here are more details.

Trump’s statement Trump's remarks came during mask-manufacturing plant visit in Arizona

While visiting a mask-manufacturing plant in Phoenix Tuesday, Trump told reporters, "Mike Pence and the task force have done a great job, but we're now looking at a little bit of a different form, and that form is safety and opening. We'll have a different group probably set up for that." When asked if it meant "mission accomplished," Trump responded, "No, not at all."

Information Trump says US has flattened the curve

"We are bringing our country back," said Trump, who has faced backlash for reopening the economy even has over a million have been infected with the coronavirus in the US. Trump also said that the US had flattened the curve and saved "countless American lives."

Task force Task force briefings have become scarce of late

Notably, the task force press briefings, that were once a daily affair, have become scarce since Trump was criticized for suggesting "disinfectant injections" as treatment of COVID-19. Trump also said on Tuesday that experts on the White House task force Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci would still be involved in the fight against COVID-19 along with other doctors and experts.

Pence's statement Task force to be disbanded by Memorial Day: Pence

Earlier on Tuesday, Pence had told reporters that the task force could be disbanded. Pence—who has led the task force—said the Trump administration was "starting to look at the Memorial Day [late-May] window, early-June window as a time when we could begin to transition back to having our agencies begin to manage, begin to manage our national response in a more traditional manner."

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in the US?