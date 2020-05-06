Last week, unconfirmed reports emerged that the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, had died. Thereafter, the leader made a public appearance, putting rumors about his ill health and death to rest. However, some netizens are still not convinced as they believe that the North Korean leader has been replaced by a body double. Here's more on this conspiracy theory.

North Korean state media released visuals of Kim Jong-un inaugurating a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang last week. It was the leader's first public appearance after about 20 days. Kim Jong-un was also uncharacteristically absent from the birth anniversary celebrations of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea. Visuals of the leader at the ceremony briefly allayed rumors about his death.

Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng was the first to notice dissimilarities between Kim Jong-un's recent and older photos. She tweeted, "Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister." In another tweet, she shared more photos, including one that pointed out a new mark on the leader's wrist.

Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister 金正恩露面被疑替身 網友提出4個理由. 1. 牙齒明顯不同 2 耳朵形狀不同 3 神情和頭髮 4 妹妹年輕了十歲 pic.twitter.com/ngKIyNtPpT — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 2, 2020

