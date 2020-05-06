-
Last week, unconfirmed reports emerged that the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, had died.
Thereafter, the leader made a public appearance, putting rumors about his ill health and death to rest.
However, some netizens are still not convinced as they believe that the North Korean leader has been replaced by a body double.
Here's more on this conspiracy theory.
-
Public appearance
Kim Jong-un was seen inaugurating fertilizer factory last week
-
North Korean state media released visuals of Kim Jong-un inaugurating a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang last week.
It was the leader's first public appearance after about 20 days. Kim Jong-un was also uncharacteristically absent from the birth anniversary celebrations of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea.
Visuals of the leader at the ceremony briefly allayed rumors about his death.
-
Body double
People noticed dissimilarities between Kim's new and old photos
-
Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng was the first to notice dissimilarities between Kim Jong-un's recent and older photos.
She tweeted, "Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister."
In another tweet, she shared more photos, including one that pointed out a new mark on the leader's wrist.
-
Twitter Post
You can view the tweet here
-
-
Details
Kim Jong-un is apparently known to have body doubles
-
Soon, Jennifer's conspiracy theory started catching on as many found the body double theory believable.
The theory is underpinned by rare video footage, acquired by The Sun, showing the leader chatting with two lookalikes in 2017.
According to IB Times, it is a "well-known fact" that Kim Jong-un uses body doubles and travels with them to ward off assassination attempts.