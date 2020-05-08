Since the coronavirus outbreak started in China late last year, the nation has been accused of silencing reports on the crisis. Now, the son of a COVID-19 victim has alleged that an online fundraiser to build a monument for all victims has been censored twice. The proposed monument would reportedly bear the photos and names of all those who died due to COVID-19.

Details Fundraiser for monument deleted from Chinese social media twice

Wuhan resident Zhang Hai told Voice of America that he had posted an announcement this week seeking donations for the aforementioned monument. However, the announcement, shared on Chinese social media, was quickly deleted, VOA reported. When Hai reposted the announcement, it was allegedly deleted again. Hai had lost his 76-year-old father, Zhang Lifa, to COVID-19 on February 1.

Backstory Father-son duo reached Wuhan days before authorities confirmed human-to-human transmission

Notably, Hai has repeatedly blamed the laxity of the Wuhan administration for his father's demise. Hai had taken his father from Shenzhen to Wuhan on January 17 for surgery after the latter fractured his leg. On January 20, the government confirmed human-to-human transmission and three days later, Wuhan was sealed. The father tested positive for COVID-19 on January 30 and died on February 1.

Aftermath Hai refuses to collect deceased father's ashes

Since his father's death, Hai has refused to collect his father's ashes due to a regulation mandating that officials would have to accompany him throughout the procedure. This, he argued, would forbid him from saying a private goodbye. He told The New York Times, "They spend so much time trying to control us. Why can't they use this energy to address our concerns instead?"

Censorship Authorities monitored WeChat group of COVID-19 victims' families

Hai has told multiple publications how a WeChat group of family members of COVID-19 victims was disbanded by officials. He told VOA that the police suspected the presence of "anti-China elements" on the group. He has been demanding action against Wuhan officials for downplaying the outbreak. Had the public been alerted sooner, he would never have taken his father to Wuhan for surgery.

Information Hai demands accountability from Wuhan administration

Hai is convinced that his father—a veteran of the People's Liberation Army—contracted the coronavirus at the hospital where he received the surgery. He has thus demanded accountability for the Wuhan administration, noting that he continues to support the central Chinese government.

