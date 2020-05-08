A Delhi court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Prakash Jarwal, an MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jarwal was notably named in the suicide note of a 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, who killed himself on April 18. The MLA has now moved an anticipatory bail plea claiming he is being falsely implicated. Here are more details.

Backstory Doctor found hanging at South Delhi home last month

The doctor was found hanging at his home in South Delhi's Durga Vihar. He had left a note in which he reportedly accused the MLA of harassing him. The doctor's son, Hemant, had told the police that besides a clinic, his father had also been running a business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

Case Jarwal charged with extortion, abetment to suicide

The police had then charged Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, with extortion and causing the doctor to commit suicide. On Thursday, the police questioned Jarwal's father and brothers in connection with the incident. Reportedly, the MLA himself has skipped two police summons to appear for questioning in the past. On Friday, the Saket Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Information Jarwal moves anticipatory bail plea

Jarwal has moved an anticipatory bail plea in the court claiming he had no direct/indirect contact with the doctor. He claimed he was being falsely implicated and that he was being made a "sacrificial victim of an indefensible political vendetta" amid an urgent medical crisis.

Defense 'Will prove myself innocent'