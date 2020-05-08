Tara Reade, who has accused United States Presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault, has said that he should withdraw from the 2020 race. In a recent interview, Reade (56) asked Biden to "please step forward and be held accountable." Biden is set to challenge Donald Trump in the Presidential race. Notably, Trump has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Here are more details.

Interview 'You should not be running on character for President'

Reade recently gave an interview to NBC journalist Megyn Kelly. Addressing Biden, Reade said, "Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States." When Kelly asked, "You want him to withdraw?" Reade responded, "I wish he would, but he won't." Asked if she wanted an apology, Reade said, "It's a little late."

Allegations What has Biden been accused of?

Reade worked as a staff assistant for Biden from 1992-93, when the 2020 hopeful was a Senator for the Delaware State. Reade has alleged that in 1993, Biden pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and shirt, and penetrated her with a finger. Reade said when she refused his advances, Biden said, "'What the hell, man, I heard you liked me.'"

Information Reade offers to take lie detector test

Reade has said that she is ready to take a lie detector test on the condition that Biden takes one, too. She accused Biden's 2020 campaign of being hypocritical as it is not safe for women. She also claimed to have received death threats.

Recent developments Biden refuted allegations last week