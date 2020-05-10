The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday denied a report that it delayed a global warning on the coronavirus outbreak on the request of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The concerned report was published in a German news outlet, Der Spiegel, on Friday. The report claimed that China had urged WHO to delay issuing a global warning on the outbreak. Here are more details.

Report German report claimed Jinping spoke to WHO chief telephonically

According to the Der Spiegel report, Jinping spoke to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 21. During the telephonic conversation, the Chinese President urged the WHO chief to hold back information about human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus and to delay a pandemic warning, the report stated. The report had cited Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, called the 'Bundesnachrichtendienst' (BND).

WHO's response Allegations unfounded and untrue: WHO

The WHO denied that the Chinese President and Dr. Tedros spoke over the phone on January 21 or any other day. It dismissed the allegations as "unfounded and untrue" adding that such "inaccurate" reports work to distract and detract global efforts to fight COVID-19. The organization also highlighted that China confirmed human-to-human transmission on January 20, a day before the alleged phone call.

To note: #China confirmed human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus on 20 Jan 2020. #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 9, 2020

History Two days after China's alert, WHO confirmed human-to-human transmission

On January 20, China's Health Ministry had issued a statement confirming human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus. On January 22, the WHO mission to China confirmed there was evidence of human-to-human transmission. On January 30, the WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The health body has repeatedly faced allegations of helping China cover up the outbreak.

Outbreak COVID-19 has killed nearly 3 lakh globally