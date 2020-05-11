An Iranian warship was struck by "friendly fire" in the Gulf of Oman leaving 19 sailors dead and 15 others wounded, Iran's Army said. The missile struck a Konarak light support vessel during a military exercise. The incident occurred on Sunday near the port of Jask, which lies 1,270 km southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman. Here are more details.

Accident Accident occurred during naval exercise in Jask and Chabahar waters

Iran's Army said, "On Sunday afternoon, during an exercise by a number of the navy's vessels in Jask and Chabahar waters, the Konarak light support vessel had an accident." It added, "The number of this accident's martyrs is 19 and 15 have also been injured." According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, over 20 people were killed and 40 had been aboard the Konarak vessel.

Reason Konarak vessel strayed too close to missile targets

Citing sources in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Anadolu reported that the incident had been blamed on "human error." According to reports, the Konarak vessel had been putting out targets in the water for the training exercise in the Gulf of Oman. While doing so, the vessel strayed too close to a target and was hence struck by a missile.

Other details Probe into accident underway