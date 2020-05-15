In a tragic piece of news, Princess Maria Singh (born: Maria Petrovna Galitzine), the great-granddaughter of the last Emperor and Empress of Austria, has passed away. She was just 31. Maria, who lived in Houston (Texas, United States), died of cardiac aneurysm on May 4, an obituary in The Houston Chronicle published on Wednesday confirmed. She was laid to rest on Friday.

Information What is cardiac aneurysm?

Cardiac aneurysm is a condition where an abnormal bulge develops in the wall of the major blood vessel (called aorta) which carries blood from a person's heart to their body. It can lead to heart attacks, kidney damage, stroke, and death.

Details Maria was born in Luxembourg in 1988

Maria, who was born in Luxembourg City on May 11, 1988, died just one week shy of her 32nd birthday. A descendant of the Habsburg dynasty, she was the daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat, and Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria. Maria's great-grandparents were exiled from Austria following the first World War, and her great-grandfather Charles I of Austria died in 1922.

Details The princess attended college in Belgium

At the age of 5, Princess Maria moved with her family to Russia. There, she attended the German School, Moscow. She later moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art & Design. She lived and worked in Brussels as well as Chicago, Illinois, before settling in Houston. It was there that she met her would-be husband Rishi Singh, a renowned chef.

Family Maria leaves behind her husband and a 2-year-old son