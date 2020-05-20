Brazil on Tuesday saw the biggest jump in deaths due to COVID-19. The nation's death toll rose by 1,179 to 17,971, according to its Health Ministry. The development comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the Health Ministry will issue new guidelines on the use of the drug chloroquine to treat the viral disease. Here are more details.

Outbreak Brazil world's third-worst hit in the outbreak

On Tuesday, Brazil recorded 1,179 new COVID-19 deaths, surpassing the previous highest single-day toll of 881 deaths on May 12. The nation also witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections, with a record 17,408 cases on Tuesday. With this, Brazil's total tally stood at 271,628 cases. On Monday, Brazil surpassed the United Kingdom to become the third worst-hit nation in the coronavirus pandemic.

Information Brazil Health Minister to issue guidelines on chloroquine use

President Bolsonaro said that interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello would issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating COVID-19. Bolsonaro said he and his 93-year-old mother keep a box of chloroquine handy should she need it.

Recent developments Pazuello took over after Brazil lost two Health Ministers

Pazuello, an active duty army general, will be serving as Brazil's Health Minister after one trained doctor resigned from the post and another was fired in the past month. Pazuello was the deputy of Dr. Nelson Teich, the previous Health Minister, who resigned last week. Teich and his predecessor Luiz Henrique Mandetta had to leave the position as Bolsonaro defied public health expert advice.

Concerns Bolsonaro faces criticism for anti-lockdown stance

Bolsonaro has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Only this Sunday, he had joined an anti-lockdown protest in the capital Brasilia. Meanwhile, Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, could see a near collapse of its health system. Pan American Health Organization officials also raised concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the tri-border area of the Amazon between Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.

Information Trump considering travel ban from Brazil