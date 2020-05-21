Nepal released a new political map claiming Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, as its own, inviting a sharp rebuke from India on Wednesday. New Delhi said it will not accept "artificial enlargement of territorial claims" while hoping that Nepal creates a diplomatic atmosphere to settle border disputes. While releasing the new map, a minister called the occasion "historically pleasant".

New map Nepal claims highly strategic areas

Nepal and India share a 1,800 km open border. Nepal claims the Lipulekh Pass as part of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli, which it signed with Britishers to define its Western border with India. Despite Indian troops being stationed at Limpiyadhura and Kalapani since 1962 Indo-China war, Nepal claims these areas too. Kathmandu has been protesting the construction of a new road.

Quote A new road Rajanth Singh inaugurated miffed Nepal

On May 8, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road joining Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China. This didn't sit well with Nepal but the Ministry of External Affairs said the road "lies completely within the territory of India".

Statement New map will be published in textbooks, said minister

The new map was released by Minister of Land Management Padma Kumari Aryal, who said Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is committed to protecting the territorial integrity of Nepal. "It is a historic moment of happiness for the people of Nepal. We will publish the new map and make it a part of the school textbooks," she said. Oli reflected the same sentiments.

What Oli said The issue won't be covered up, said Oli

Speaking to parliamentarians in his country, Oli said diplomatic routes will be taken to "bring back" the territories. "I want to appraise the honorable house that the issue of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani won't be covered up, a conclusion will be drawn regarding it," Oli announced. He also said the constitution will be amended to formally adopt the new map.

Reaction In response, India said Nepal's move isn't supported by evidence

Reacting to the matter, Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, said the act is unilateral and not "based on historical facts and evidence". He also said the decision went against the bilateral understanding which mandates to solve outstanding boundary issues through dialog. "We urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Coronavirus Oli went as far as labeling India's virus "more lethal"

New Delhi thinks Oli has fanned tensions with India at China's behest. The Chinese played an important role in securing his position within Nepal's Communist party. This theory assumes significance as Oli took a softer stand against China, on the ongoing pandemic, despite the fact that coronavirus emerged from there. He claimed the "Indian virus" was more lethal than Chinese and Italian.

Quote He blamed Indians for spike in cases in Nepal

"Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing," Oli claimed.

Help Just last month, India sent essential medicines to Nepal