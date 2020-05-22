A passenger plane of Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) crashed on Friday near Karachi airport, a minute before it was scheduled to land at Jinnah International Airport. The plane, carrying reportedly 98 people (91 passengers and seven crew members), crashed into a residential colony in Model Town. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed PIA flight PK-8303, which started the journey from Lahore, crashed. Here's more.

Details The landing gear developed a snag

Though the exact reason for the crash wasn't confirmed, some reports said the jet's landing gear developed a snag. CAA sources told NewsPK that communication was cut-off shortly before the jet was to land. Reports suggested at least 15 people were taken out. Eight suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. There was no confirmation on the number of casualties.

Twitter Post Here's the list of passengers

Spot visuals Rescue operations underway, narrow lanes making task difficult

Immediate videos that emerged from the site showed heavy black smoke emanating from the crash site. Locals were seen rummaging through dilapidated houses. Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers rushed to the site for relief operation. Ambulances are present too. This terrible accident comes at a time when Pakistan is preparing for Eid, with many traveling to their homes.

Reaction Imran Khan said he is shocked, ordered probe

The turn of events was grieved by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now, (sic)" he tweeted. While expressing condolences to affected families, Khan also ordered an immediate inquiry.