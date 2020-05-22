A 72-year-old man was stabbed to death during a call on the video conferencing platform Zoom in New York, United States. The attacker is said to be the 72-year-old's own son. The incident occurred while the victim was attending a video call from his Amityville home. This seems to be the first incident where a person has been killed during a Zoom call.

Details Witnesses saw 72-year-old fall from chair during Zoom call

During the Zoom call, participants watched 72-year-old Dwight Powers slump from his chair and disappear off-screen, The Washington Post reported. His 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, then appeared, standing naked, witnesses told the police. Witnesses recalled hearing Powers' heavy breathing over the call. One witness told WABC that they saw Scully-Powers lay a bedsheet on the ground as if to cover something.

911 call Concerned witnesses dialed 911

The witnesses then dialed 911. Neither of them knew where Powers lived, so it took about 20 minutes to determine his residence. Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the homicide unit, told Newsday that the witnesses did not actually see the son stab Powers. "They were all concerned about their friend. It was horrible that they had to witness this."

Arrest Son tried to flee; arrested a mile away from home

The police reached Powers' home within an hour of the alleged stabbing, the Suffolk County Police Department said. WABC reported that Scully-Powers answered the door, slammed it close upon seeing the police, ran upstairs, and then jumped from the second-story window. He was arrested about a mile away. The police said they found Powers stabbed to death in his home, killed by his son.

Information Son charged with second-degree murder