United States President Donald Trump said he was willing to mediate between India and China to resolve their border dispute, a development not many on both sides of border anticipated. Last year, Trump had said he would offer assistance to iron out differences between India and Pakistan. He made the offer multiple times, and New Delhi junked it on all occasions.

Context Chinese and Indian troops are clashing frequently along LAC

Frequent stand-offs between Chinese and Indian troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the beginning of May have sparked diplomatic tensions. Beijing claims India is trespassing on their territory, but New Delhi said it was involved with infrastructure projects, and would not bow down despite the aggressive nature of Chinese. India takes a responsible approach towards border issues, said MEA.

Tweet Informed both sides that US is ready to help: Trump

As the Indian side pondered over its options, Trump stunned with his tweet. "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! (sic)" he wrote. To note, New Delhi considers border disputes as bilateral issues that will be solved with neighboring countries without foreign interference.

Twitter Post Here's the tweet which prompted flurry of reactions

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Interest Trump took keen interest in Indo-Pak border issues too

To recall, in September last year, Trump said he wants India and Pakistan to resolve their issues, inviting a response from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The minister said India could hold talks with a country not "terroristan". Months later, when POTUS arrived in India in February, he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he didn't entertain Pakistan's PM Imran Khan's request for mediation.

Suggestion US official asked India to resist Chinese attempts

As it turns out, earlier this month, Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia, accused China of trying to change the status quo along the border. She asked India to resist such attempts. "For anyone who was under any illusions that Chinese aggression was only rhetorical, I think they need to speak to India," she told the Atlantic Council think tank.

Meetings Meanwhile, both countries are abuzz with actions